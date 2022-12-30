AtlasOS, a redesigned Windows 10 version for gamers?

Anyone try this version of Win10? It strips Win10 down to a very bare bones install using version 20H2. Good for a lightweight PC running as a media center I guess, or with very limited internet access.It also removes all security features, including Windows Defender. If you're going to use it for web browsing (or gaming), you probably should get a 3rd party AV.You'll need a Windows key (like a Win7 key) or install on a system that was previously licensed for Win10 .