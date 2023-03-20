ATI’s Acquisition To AMD: A Look Into Various Engineering Samples & Prototypes From A Saner Era

I always disliked the era of GPU's with stickers on the blowers.



They were always of some "sexy" woman, or an orc with a battleaxe or something. Really lame.



My last GPU like that was my MSI GTX470. it had some sticker with characters from some Street Fighter game on it, a franchise I've never played. At least not since the 8bit era. (it may even have included the game, but I don't think I ever redeemed it)



I'm glad that is no longer the norm.