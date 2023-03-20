ATI’s Acquisition To AMD: A Look Into Various Engineering Samples & Prototypes From A Saner Era

Really fascinating retro news article

"February 15, 2007, marked the first official word from AMD that the R600 chipset would be renamed the Radeon X2900 series. From there, AMD continued basing its designs off the R600 chipset, eventually evolving into the current Zen 4 architecture we see today.

News Source: YJFY.com"

Ati-AMD-Radeon-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x-728x354.png.webp


Source: https://wccftech.com/atis-acquisiti...ineering-samples-prototypes-from-a-saner-era/
 
I always disliked the era of GPU's with stickers on the blowers.

They were always of some "sexy" woman, or an orc with a battleaxe or something. Really lame.

My last GPU like that was my MSI GTX470. it had some sticker with characters from some Street Fighter game on it, a franchise I've never played. At least not since the 8bit era. (it may even have included the game, but I don't think I ever redeemed it)

I'm glad that is no longer the norm.
 
