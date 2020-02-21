ATI vs Nvidia in the current market?

I recently posted in the cpu sub with a similar question, now I'de like to know about gpu's...



Basically, it's been 15 years since I've purchased components to assemble a pc... well it's tax time and I'm due for a new toy.

Where does the current gpu market sit these days? I know nvidia has the new RTX line, is that the hottest thing right now? What's up with ati/radeon?

What's the best bang-for-your-buck option from each offering?



Thanks for the input