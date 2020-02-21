ATI vs Nvidia in the current market?

t4keheart

Sep 24, 2019
I recently posted in the cpu sub with a similar question, now I'de like to know about gpu's...

Basically, it's been 15 years since I've purchased components to assemble a pc... well it's tax time and I'm due for a new toy.
Where does the current gpu market sit these days? I know nvidia has the new RTX line, is that the hottest thing right now? What's up with ati/radeon?
What's the best bang-for-your-buck option from each offering?

Thanks for the input
 
5150Joker

Aug 1, 2005
RTX is the best with 2080 Ti, best midrange buy I'd say is EVGA RTX 2060 KO for $300. I'd probably avoid AMD right now with their 5700 series until they sort out their drivers but once they do, it's solid. If you go above 2060, then the 2070 Super is a decent buy. At this point though, i wouldn't recommend AMD at all.
 
Ricky T

Nov 7, 2019
If all you care about is 1080p 60fps gaming then a 1660 super is a very good choice.
 
