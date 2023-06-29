erek
“Worth adding that AMD was quick to notice the growing popularity of the HD 4800 series. AMD decided to launch HD 4870 X2 and HD 4850 X2 models featuring dual-GPU options just a few months later. The series still featured the ATI logo, despite the acquisition that took place 2 years prior. It wasn’t until the HD 6000 series that AMD completed took over the GPU branding.
Now, 15 years later, AMD and NVIDIA are competing in an entirely different and much pricier landscape. The only card with similar specs (TDP and pricing) would be Radeon RX 7600 based on a tiny Navi 33 GPU. This GPU has 10.9 TFLOPs of compute power, so over 9 times more than the HD 4870.”
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/ati-radeon-hd-4870-and-hd-4850-gpus-were-released-15-years-ago
