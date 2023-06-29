ATI Radeon HD 4870 and HD 4850 GPUs were released 15 years ago

“Worth adding that AMD was quick to notice the growing popularity of the HD 4800 series. AMD decided to launch HD 4870 X2 and HD 4850 X2 models featuring dual-GPU options just a few months later. The series still featured the ATI logo, despite the acquisition that took place 2 years prior. It wasn’t until the HD 6000 series that AMD completed took over the GPU branding.

Now, 15 years later, AMD and NVIDIA are competing in an entirely different and much pricier landscape. The only card with similar specs (TDP and pricing) would be Radeon RX 7600 based on a tiny Navi 33 GPU. This GPU has 10.9 TFLOPs of compute power, so over 9 times more than the HD 4870.”

1688002412049.jpeg

1688002426949.jpeg

Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/ati-radeon-hd-4870-and-hd-4850-gpus-were-released-15-years-ago

auntjemima Red Falcon
 
RV770, best GPU of all time. Literally bought mine day 1 on hardocp hardforums for $169 shipped. Highest end enthusiast class at the time, never seen economics so good 👏 👏

1688002804030.png
 
