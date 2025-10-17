Atari’s resurrecting the Intellivision, one of its biggest competitors in the ‘80s

erek
"The Sprint has the original Intellivision’s number pad overlays, but with new designs and updated artwork to make it easier to know what buttons you need to press to play different games. It comes with 45 built-in titles, including classics like Boulder Dash and Astrosmash, plus a collection of sports games that helped popularize the original version of the console. It lacks support for cartridges, but there’s USB-A ports that can be used to play additional titles or to connect original Intellivision controllers with an adapter.
It’s available for preorder starting today for $149.99 and is expected to ship on December 5th, 2025."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/news/801646/atari-intellivision-sprint-console-competition