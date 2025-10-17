  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Atari’s resurrecting the Intellivision, one of its biggest competitors in the ‘80s

"The Sprint has the original Intellivision’s number pad overlays, but with new designs and updated artwork to make it easier to know what buttons you need to press to play different games. It comes with 45 built-in titles, including classics like Boulder Dash and Astrosmash, plus a collection of sports games that helped popularize the original version of the console. It lacks support for cartridges, but there’s USB-A ports that can be used to play additional titles or to connect original Intellivision controllers with an adapter.
It’s available for preorder starting today for $149.99 and is expected to ship on December 5th, 2025."

Source: https://www.theverge.com/news/801646/atari-intellivision-sprint-console-competition
 
