Atari VCS architect quits the project; claims he hasn't been paid for six months

Rob Wyatt, architect for the VCS and one of the original Xbox designers, quit the VCS project as of Oct. 4th. He claimed that Atari has not been paying his firm, Tin Giant, for the past six months. Tin Giant was in the process of debugging the prototype board Atari showed off last month before they decided to walk away.
Assuming they are still working on the system (they didn't respond to The Register's requests for a comment), work on the board will likely fall to SurfaceInk. However, if Atari isn't paying firms it may only be a matter of time before SurfaceInk calls it quits as well.
The non-payment may be related to Atari's current financial situation, which is pretty bad. The company only has three employees and it has lost over $5m in the last two years. The claim to have just under $6m left as of April. Despite this their CEO is still paid $1.1m a year. Atari, also, did not respond to questions the article's author sent.
The article has some other information on what might be going on with the VCS, but since it all under the banner of "anonymous sources" I'm not going to spend time talking about all of it here, but I do recommend that people read the entire article to see what those sources claim.
