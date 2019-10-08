Atari VCS architect quits the project; claims he hasn't been paid for six months

IndyColtsFan said: If you want to compare the NES to something, try comparing it to the C64 - the C64 slaps it senseless. Click to expand...

Says the man who doesn't actually understand the hardware limits of the two systems.The C64 high res mode has similar color limitations to the Apple II's high-res mode, with 10 more colors to choose from. This produced similar looking games on a single background color:Looks much better than the Apple II, but then it should after 5 years.The VIC II has to cut the resolution in half to 160x200 to get better-looking colors, but as a result the graphics look chunkier, and the resolution drop is noticeable. Just look at this crappy port of Ikari Warriors.That plus the lack of hardware smooth scrolling meant the system did not keep up with the competition as the system aged.The NES's PPU rolls all over this shit. It runs at 256x224 no matter what the game, and displays 50% more colors onscreen, from a palette three times larger, while supporting hardware smooth scrolling in either direction.A game with color on-black like Trap Door, only better, from the same year:The much better graphics of the Ikari Warriors Port:And while SID is a true programmable synth, it only has three channels. It's hard work faking 4 channels of sound on the C64, and takes extra effort.And oh yeah, that extra fifth PCM channel is higher fidelity than bit-banging 4-bit sound out of the SID.The only way the C64 kicks the NES's ass is in how quickly it ended up in the garbage bin. After waiting UP TO TEN MINUITES for a game to load, it really sucked for user experience.The only issue I ever had with the NES was the NES10 green flashing, but you could work around this by using Game Genie. You couldn't easily work around the C64 1541 alignment issue. ruining your day.