Atari Gaming moving away from free-to-play and mobile games

Atari is shaking up its business strategy once again. Today the company announced that its board of directors has signed off on a new approach centered around making premium games for PCs and consoles, with reduced emphasis on mobile and free-to-play games.​

"Our intent with any gaming experience is to provide accessible and joyful moments of meaningful play," said Atari's recently appointed CEO Wade J. Rosen.​

"That's the core of Atari and what binds our history with our future. To that end, we feel that premium gaming is better representative of this type of gaming experience and the Atari DNA."​

The company said "the competitive and marketing environment is weighing on the free-to-play business model," but it will continue to operate successful free-to-play titles with a continuing user base.​

However, free-to-play games like Roller Coaster Tycoon Stories, Crystal Castles, Castles & Catapults, Ninja Golf, and Atari Combat: Tank Fury will either be shut down or sold off.​

Atari Gaming will focus on the firm's retro gaming business with licensing and its VCS console. The firm also plans to 'revitalise' classic Atari IP with new releases that have 'meaningful' single-player, local multiplayer and online play. It will also continue to operate its free-to-play mobile games, the company stated in its release.​

The firm has also announced that Wade J. Rosen, who has been acting as chairman of the Board, will become the company's new CEO. Meanwhile, current CEO Frédéric Chesnais will focus on licensing and the new Atari Blockchain division.​

The blockchain division will develop the Atari Token cryptocurrency to use in Atari products and third-party partner applications. The new area will also look at opportunities around blockchain gaming, NFTs and 'blockchain-based online worlds'.​

