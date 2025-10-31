Atari and Plaion Replai Launches Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition

erek
"Included in every box is the PAC-MAN Double Feature cartridge, giving players two ways to relive the arcade chase that started it all:
- PAC-MAN 2600 - the original home console version that introduced millions to PAC-MAN's maze-chase magic.
- PAC-MAN 7800 - a brand-new, arcade-style version faithfully recreated for the modern era.
A celebration of gaming's greatest icons
In addition to the console, fans can also collect the PAC-MAN CX-40+ Wireless Joysticks, available separately in five vibrant colors inspired by PAC-MAN and the ghosts; Yellow (PAC-MAN), Red (Blinky), Pink (Pinky), Blue (Inky), and Orange (Clyde). Each joystick retails for £29.99.
"The Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition is where nostalgia meets new life," said Ben Jones, Commercial Director at PLAION REPLAI. "By bringing two of gaming's most enduring icons together, we've created a piece of history that doesn't just look the part, it plays beautifully too. It's the perfect way to rediscover simple fun in a complex world."
Styled to display. Built to play."Atari and PAC-MAN both defined what it meant to play," added Wade Rosen, CEO of Atari. "This release celebrates that shared legacy and the endless joy of the chase that continues to inspire generations."
The Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition and the PAC-MAN CX-40+ Wireless Joysticks are available now from leading retailers worldwide and Atari.com, priced at £129.99 and £29.99 respectively."
