At Walmart they have Bluetooth Record Players?

How the hell would that work? Isn't the point of having a record player is using the grooves on the vinyl to produce a analog sound?

Somehow these are bluetooth Record Players the speakers are in front of it which are pretty dinky. I own one Record 1 which is Lindsey Buckingham from the 80s

bought it off ebay cause it had a cool looking cover. We don't even sell CDs anyone just LPs which is kinda weird because it's more waste but LPs last forever basically unlike cassettes and CDs.