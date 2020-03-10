AT&T lowers price for 1 Gbps fiber to $39.99/$49.99 a month for the first year then $49.99/$59.99 after

N

ng4ever

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
1,535
Pretty great deal glad their is at least some competition. Lower price is if you have one other AT&T service. You have to call or chat with support to get it if your a existing customer.

*Important some places have a equipment fee added too but lucky our area does not.

https://www.att.com/internet/fiber/

We were paying $70 a month then it was going to go up to $100 a month after a year. Not anymore at least right now.
 
