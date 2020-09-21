AT&T Communications CEO Talks 6G

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"In other network-related news, McElfresh also revealed that even though 5G has yet to become widely available across the United States for most Americans, AT&T engineers are already working on next-generation 6G technology. However, he added that it will still take "years" before the fruits of those labors will translate into operational networks with another significant leap in bandwidth, capacity, and decreased latency."
https://hothardware.com/news/att-exec-jeff-mcelfresh-talks-6g-claims-iphone-12-5g-launch
