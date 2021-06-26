AT&T 3g shutdown Feb 2021 - tmobile unlocked phones no longer supported

I just learned about this. basically if your phone is unlocked but from a carrier besides ATT, you will lose service between now and feb. its already happening for receiving calls for people on tmobile unlocked phones. What I'm curious about is if older ATT phones will work like my dads LG v20, its not on the list.
https://www.att.com/support/article/wireless/KM1324171/
list of devices that will work after feb: https://www.att.com/idpassets/images/support/wireless/Devices-Working-on-ATT-Network.pdf
