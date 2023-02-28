At Least $100,000 Worth Of Magic Cards Dumped In Landfill

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,622
A Massive Loss to the Community and Hobbyist
"“The cards are all under layers of trash, each day 2-4 layers are being added”, they said earlier today. “Don’t try to come and look for some. They are all damaged”.
LATIN0 expresses a little bit of remorse that they didn’t know how much the cards were worth when they posted the pics, and will keep the few they did manage to salvage “to remind myself of a woulda coulda shoulda moment of my life”.
“I’m not going to kill myself over this post or these cards. I’m going back to work like everyone else.”"
Source: https://kotaku.com/magic-the-gathering-cards-landfill-dump-destroyed-texas-1850165964
