At Least $100,000 Worth Of Magic Cards Dumped In Landfill

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,622
A Massive Loss to the Community and Hobbyist

"“The cards are all under layers of trash, each day 2-4 layers are being added”, they said earlier today. “Don’t try to come and look for some. They are all damaged”.

LATIN0 expresses a little bit of remorse that they didn’t know how much the cards were worth when they posted the pics, and will keep the few they did manage to salvage “to remind myself of a woulda coulda shoulda moment of my life”.

“I’m not going to kill myself over this post or these cards. I’m going back to work like everyone else.”"

1677615116652.png


Source: https://kotaku.com/magic-the-gathering-cards-landfill-dump-destroyed-texas-1850165964
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,739
I can't believe Magic the Gathering is still a thing.

Do people still have their Beanie Babies too?
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,574
There is a box of magic and star wars ccg cards somewhere that went missing in one of moves forever ago. Not 100k obviously but maybe a couple k.

Zarathustra[H] I have magic cards and have played in the last couple of years with the wife and a friend. :p
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,739
Darunion said:
There is a box of magic and star wars ccg cards somewhere that went missing in one of moves forever ago. Not 100k obviously but maybe a couple k.

Zarathustra[H] I have magic cards and have played in the last couple of years with the wife and a friend. :p
Click to expand...

I think I played magic with a friend once in like 1994.

Or rather, gave it a half-hearted effort because a friend was really into it. Can't remember anything about it.

That friend later went on to win like 3rd place and some prize money in an international competition at some point in the mid 90's. Even then it was absolutely mind boggling to me that this was a thing.

I don't think I've seen a magic card in over 30 years :p

I didn't evenknow star wars cards existed. Never heard of them before this thread.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top