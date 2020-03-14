At a loss on how to proceed with troubleshooting oddball Wake on Lan issue

Well, with my rudimentary networking acumen and a few thorough sessions of google-time, im throwing in the towel.

I have an application that chooses some crazy arbitrary port to send its wake on lan packet. 30564

Wake on lan is enabled and does work. I can use it with several other apps fine, barring the one thats misbehaving.

I tried a clean boot. i tried with windows firewall disabled. I even tried with the gateways firewall disabled.

The craziest part? It works in the other direction. AKA pc1 cannot wake pc2 or pc3 if using said application/port. It can with all other apps/ports tried.

pc2 can wake 1 and 3 however (on trouble port) and pc3 can wake 1 and 2.

I dont even know where to go from here or what my next step in the process would be? Anyone got anything for me?

I tried a wake-on-lan monitor type software and as expected - registered nothing on pc2 when it was sent from pc1. Its just not getting there for some reason.
 
