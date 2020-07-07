At 100TB, the world’s biggest SSD gets an (eye-watering) price tag

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Crisis prices at their finest! $400 a TeraByte! (sometimes quadruple current 1TB drive prices!)
"The target audience for this drive are outfits looking for the highest storage density available on the market at any cost. The ExaDrive range has a five year warranty, is guaranteed for unlimited drive writes per day during that period and has a mean time between failures of 2.5 million hours.
The 100TB model has 5x more capacity than the largest hard disk drive on the market and 67% than the next largest solid state drive, a 60TB Seagate SSD that was launched back in 2016. Very large capacity solid state drives haven’t been flooding the market despite previous predictions.
Blame it on demand and supply as hyperscalers, web hosting companies and service providers are generally happy with hard disk drives and NAND manufacturers are just about keeping up with demand from other verticals (smartphones, laptops etc)."
https://www.techradar.com/news/at-100tb-the-worlds-biggest-ssd-gets-an-eye-watering-price-tag
