ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra

That and the fact they removed the ability to unlock the bootloader for custom ROM's. Really bummed I picked up a Z9 only to find it was no longer possible.I'm sure some folks will complain that ASUS is shying away from small phones, but the simple reality is that those devices don't have much of a following. This is the company going for a larger audience.
The price is right, and the battery life sounds great — I'm just not keen on the limited OS updates. Google, OnePlus, and Samsung all deliver more.
Not as much of a heartbreaker these days, but still... ASUS is clearly making a play for more market share, and isn't as interested in catering to enthusiasts (see also: the 'safer' look of the latest ROG Phone).That and the fact they removed the ability to unlock the bootloader for custom ROM's. Really bummed I picked up a Z9 only to find it was no longer possible.
Agreed. But surely then drop the "ROG" moniker. The Zenfone's ship with an Asus Unlock tool that allows you to unlock the bootloader (albeit disabled remotely now). My guess is they'll no longer include that app. Therefore I'd argue that it no longer lives up to the Republic of Gamers tagline. As enthusiasts, we tweak, overclock and tinker. Personally, that's what I'd expect from an "ROG" device.Not as much of a heartbreaker these days, but still... ASUS is clearly making a play for more market share, and isn't as interested in catering to enthusiasts (see also: the 'safer' look of the latest ROG Phone).