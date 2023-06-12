Asus Zenbook 14 locked out

Nasty_Savage
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2001
- Messages
- 30,175
Long story short, brother bought this thing on sale and apparently rolled his face over the keyboard during setup. He used a private email and can’t get a bit locker recovery key. I tried to do a factory restore with a USB dongle, but even though i got a link light it doesn’t work. Anyone know of a trick to factory reset the Zenbook 14? I heard it may beed a proprietary ethernet dongle but i don’t know for certain. I would think if i got a link light it should work, unless bitlocker is prevting it some how.
Windows 11. Thanks in advance
