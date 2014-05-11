ASUS Z97 Motherboards - Official Support Thread

Raja, if you remember my issue with the triple cold boot after waking up from sleep? I'm still chasing that issue. I've taken off my OC and run with stock settings from optimized defaults.



I think I might have a lead, but so far every time I find a fix it stops working again next day.



New thing that has caused symptom to go away. This is on the z97 Hero:

It was MCH Full Check under memory settings. It was on Auto. I switched to Enabled. Symptom disappeared for now. Will report back. I just can't imagine it's my PSU, it's nearly new and everything is rock solid stable except for this wake from sleep issue. It doesn't even seem to be deep sleep.



Also: It's pretty obvious when you have the M6H and M7H side by side that the RAM slots 'ave their colors switched. I remember from the z87 Hero manual it stated the Ram slot closer to the CPU should be populated first, and for dual channel with just 2DIMMs the other red slot on that board was proper. True to form, the M7H manual states that the red slots should be populated for 2 DIMM config, thus placing the memory conveniently a bit farther away from the CPU socket. My question: Wouldn't it have made more sense to leave the slot colors as they were and simply switch the preference so that the red slots would stand out? I guess it goes with the PCIE theme of having the red slots be for graphics cards but I have to say that it's a bit unfortunate a lot of the bling on this board ends up buried by the things we have to cram onto it. The Chipset lighting is really nice looking, but with dual GPUs it's all but invisible. The lighting should have been the Maximus VI Hero logo. Please toss my suggestion into the ring for next Hero. Personally I would even make the LED lettering white just as it is on the board right now--and have it configurable to different brightness settings and breathing option for the Halloween kids; the red lighting is often buried even further by folks' case lighting which is often red anyways. The lighting accents on the board are selling these better than the number of phases ever could, imo.