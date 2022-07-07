Asus Z690 ProArt Creators Wifi / i9-12900KS / 128GB DDR5 RAM - Bios crashes on DRAM (orange light), BIOS can only post in safe mode

Hello folks!



On a totally new machine, I am stuck on ASUS BIOS safe mode boot, shortly after installing Windows and using the computer for few days. Unfortunatelly I let ASUS AI Tweaker to do its run, and it seems it messed something and now I can only boot manually the drive with Windows, after a BIOS post in safe mode... it is SO annoying... also because it takes SO LONG to turn on the computer and stucks on the Asus mobo "postcode" orange light which is the RAM..



I am using:

i9-12900KS

ASUS Z690 ProArt Creators Wifi

4x 32GB DDR5 Corsair Dominator 5200 MHz C40



[according to the official ASUS website, all these pieces are compatible with the mobo]



After the BIOS posts in safemode, it launches the ram at 3600MHz.



My FAILED attempts to solve the issue:



1. Put default option in BIOS (F5).

2. Reset CMOS via shorting pins (as indicated in the user guide).

3. Uninstalling Asus AISuite.

4. Setting all DRAM BIOS options to AUTO.

5. Setting BIOS AI mode to "normal".

6. Update BIOS and the drivers to the very last versions.



But none of these worked!!!



My hope was to kinda find a way to reset the AI Tweaking intervention the BIOS, but I was not able to find it.



I have a strong feeling that if I could set the BIOS in a way it avoids getting stuckduring the booting, I'll solve the problem. Before having the issue, the computer was booting normally in few seconds (I am using Samsung 980 PRO NVMe).



What do you suggest me to do to solve this problem?



Thank you very much!