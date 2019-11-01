ASUS Z690-I ITX, MSI Z690 Edge Wifi DDR4 Motherboard, ASUS PG279QM 240hz 1440p Monitor, LG 32 4K 32UN650, RX-V385 Receiver

MajorMullet
Gawd
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal.
---
ASUS Z690-I ITX Motherboard - $320 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I want to disclose that I had some stability issues with this board. My RAM is not on the QVL list so not sure if that had anything to do with it.
---
MSI Z690 Edge Wifi DDR4 Motherboard - $220 shipped
Board runs perfectly, no issues whatsoever. Ships in original box with accessories.
---
ASUS PG279QM 240hz 1440p Monitor - $600 shipped
Monitor is new, I recently received it from ASUS as an RMA replacement. They sent a brand new unit as replacement, not a refurb.
I opened and hooked it up to ensure there were no dead pixels or obnoxious backlight bleed. No issues with either on this sample. A bit of IPS glow but pretty much unavoidable these days. The display looks great and is amazingly fast but I prefer the pixel density of my 28" 4K display.
I unfortunately didn't take any pictures and ideally don't want to unbox it all. ASUS sent it to me double boxed and it will send in the same manner. Attached a pic of the outer box at least.
---
LG 32UN650 32" 4K Monitor - $200 shipped
Great display, been using it for productivity until recently. IPS panel - backlight bleed is good, no deal pixels. Comes in original box with accessories.
There is a small scratch on the screen, it's in the bottom left quadrant. Not noticeable to me at all in usage but I like to be as transparent as possible. Hard to get a good picture, attached photo showing it as best I could. It's the "V" shaped area of this photo.
---
Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $300 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
