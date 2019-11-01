ASUS Z690-I ITX, Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case, Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver

MajorMullet
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2004
- Messages
- 734
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
---
ASUS Z690-I ITX Motherboard - $270 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I want to disclose that I had some stability issues with this board. My RAM is not on the QVL list so not sure if that had anything to do with it.
2 years of warranty left on the board
---
Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case - $90 shipped
Great case, time to move on with GPUs getting larger. Also ships in original box with accessories. Photos coming soon.
---
Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $220 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
---
ASUS Z690-I ITX Motherboard - $270 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I want to disclose that I had some stability issues with this board. My RAM is not on the QVL list so not sure if that had anything to do with it.
2 years of warranty left on the board
---
Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case - $90 shipped
Great case, time to move on with GPUs getting larger. Also ships in original box with accessories. Photos coming soon.
---
Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $220 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
Attachments
Last edited: