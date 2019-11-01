ASUS Z690-I ITX, Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case, Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver

M

MajorMullet

Gawd
Joined
Jul 29, 2004
Messages
734
Heatware under MajorMullet

Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.

---

ASUS Z690-I ITX Motherboard - $270 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I want to disclose that I had some stability issues with this board. My RAM is not on the QVL list so not sure if that had anything to do with it.
2 years of warranty left on the board
030.jpg


---

Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case - $90 shipped
Great case, time to move on with GPUs getting larger. Also ships in original box with accessories. Photos coming soon.

---

Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $220 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
PXL_20211013_170753162.jpg
PXL_20211013_170957608.jpg
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20220521_164403131.MP.jpg
    PXL_20220521_164403131.MP.jpg
    519.6 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
K

ks_tidal

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2003
Messages
699
ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Excellent condition, includes accessories. Don't have original box. would you take 70 shipped for her?
 
M

mls1995

Guest
I have some interest in a Steam gc.

I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
M

mls1995

Guest
PM'd again

I highly recommend this seller
 
Last edited by a moderator:
stinger608

stinger608

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 13, 2009
Messages
5,885
What an amazing transaction!!!!! Purchased the head set this morning and MajorMullet has already shipped the set out!!!!!!!

Same day guys!!!!! Just doesn't get better!!!!!
 
S

Shantarr

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2016
Messages
318
Bump for the awesome speaker deal! Wish these were available a few months back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top