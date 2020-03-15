Asus Z390-E PCIEx16_1 Not Functional Until PCIEx16_2 is Occupied. I've tried Everything!!

Hey guys,



I am still fighting with this board. I've figured out a few more things since the thread that I posted last week, but I have been working on it non stop all weekend.



I am on my second Z390-E Gaming board from Asus. I had to RMA the first because PCIEX16_1&2 weren't working.



I have read about and tried so many things. The only thing that works, and I just found this out on accident, is if I put an old PCIe video card in slot 2, the BIOS will come up showing the card in slot 1 a 8x instead of 16x, which it never has. My guess is that since the board will do SLI at 8x per slot, it must see the second slot has a card in it and slows down the first one causing something to work.



I have tried all of the possible BIOS options over and over again. I've been building computers for nearly 30 years and never ran in to anything like this.



Since this particular chipset seems to use the CPU directly for the first to PCIe slots, could it be a damaged CPU?



I also have to PCIe NVMe cards taking up some of the bandwidth, but these are not supposed to effect slot 1. You can increase the speed at the cost of a couple SATA ports, and you can configure a slot for a special multi NVMe card, but none of that applies to me.



I have all of the latest firmware and BIOS as well.



Is it time to call Intel, or should I work with Asus some more?



Thanks,