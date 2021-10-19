Asus z170-E 6 HDD and M.2?

I need to repurposed the Asus Z170-E to be used as a Plex server. It has 6 SATA , 1 SATA Express, and 1 M.2 skt 3. The manual says 6 x SATA (2 from SATA Express) and that the M.2 shares SATA mode with SATA Express. I wanted to double check before buying a drive, but should I be able to connect 6 HDD to the SATA ports on the mobo and boot off the M.2 drive? The SATA Express port would not be available in this configuration though? or would I lose the 2 SATA ports from the SATA Express when using M.2? Thanks