Asus X99 mobos and nothing but grief on POST with waterblocks.

So, I'm looking for some general thoughts here.



I've used 4 different CPUs historically and 2 different motherboards and I have the same problems across all of them.



When I try to boot, the POST will hang on bF 3 times and then shut down. Or, if I use the memtest button, I can get a post but when I apply memory XMP, the PC fails to POST again.



Both boards I've had this happen on, were Asus Rampage V Edition 10, and X99 Deluxe II which is my current board.



I've seen this issue on 5820k, 5930k, 5960x, and 6950x CPUs.



Before, I never had a problem using air cooler (Dark Rock Pro 3). The issue only cropped up when I started to use liquid coolers and water blocks. So, in order of when the issue started to first appear and what I've changed to since then, is NZXT X72, Corsair H150i, EK Supremacy EVO, and now Corsair XC9 block. And it was a problem with all of those.



The only 'solution' I've found is to back up on the screws until the PC can post normally and consistently on each boot with XMP applied. But this is not entirely scientific, as every time I've swapped CPUs to upgrade, it's a problem I have to waste time on because I am not entirely sure how far I need to back out the mounting. And I feel like I should be able to hand tighten each screw until it won't easily turn anymore and it still be considered 'in-spec', if that makes sense.



I've read before when I posted a similar thread, that this seems to be a 'common' problem (though I've never before read about it else where) with X99 socket on some boards (Asus in particular maybe?) due to un-even mounting pressure, however, I've never had a problem until I started using these blocks and frankly it p*sses me off every time I have to deal with it.



I was curious if anyone's had similar experiences and I also want to know if there is any reason to think that switching to a different manufacturer's X99 motherboard would help at all.