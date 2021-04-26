ASUS x99 Deluxe (gen I) DEBRICKED

Wa - Flipping - Hoo !!!

UnBricked my ASUS x99 Deluxe (Gen I )

This MoBo has always been wonky since I got it mid last year... so there's that. I bought it off eBay from a Chinese ReSeller in a less than ideal state. Missing it's white shrouds and problematic with Q Code D0 CPU Initialization failures, USB dropouts, and Hang on Q Code 33 till multiple Reset button presses. Other than that it work fine ( LOL )....

Last month I had it running fairly stable except the occasional USB Dropout problem, which installing the ASUS USB Boost software seemed to help. Then I messed with it... oh, no...

I decided I would try the ASUS software 5 Way Optimization feature. On ReBoot after the test it bricked my MoBo. That is, I got a constant Q Code D0 where the BIOS would not recognize the CPU on Power On press. I'd been having that problem all along since I built the rig. However now there was no way I could Clear CMOS this time, and have the next Boot see the CPU and Q Code LED not read D0... it just wouldn't do it.

So, I decided it was 1 of either 2 problems. Either the Motherboard / BIOS was done for, or the Intel i7 6800k had fizzled out. ( I had tried to overclock shifty hardware after all, even if through a software solution). One or both components would need replacing. I have a limited budget, so first up I tried replacing the CPU as it was easier to obtain one off eBay or Ali Express. I got an Intel i7 6850k from Hong Kong off eBay. It took a while to arrive.

When I installed it, the motherboard immediately Booted into BIOS. I set Time and Date and went to ReBoot..... I didn't read the fine print on the Boot Halt Screen before I went to the BIOS in the first place. Realizing that on next ReBoot, when I got a D0 Error code again. Took a few tries to figure out.

This particular motherboard with a corrupted BIOS, likes to sit about 24-48 hours with mains power off and battery and CPU uninstalled to reach a Zero State (my term).... then after all capacitance is drained out of the board that way (or it's finished with trying my last nerve)... it'll Initialize the CPU and not give a D0 Code. Last night was a success, WAHOO !

When it initialized the CPU, I was able to get into the BIOS (ver. 4101) and click Advanced > Tools > EZ Flash BIOS and re flashed it to ver. 39xx



This motherboard still hangs on Q Code 33 which is a Storage Controller Initialization failure. I can get past that with pressing the Reset button a few times time it boots normal... ugh. And I still have the occasional USB Dropout in Windows 10 Pro, but less than I did without the ASUS USB Boost software installation.



So...

Next up, will likely be sourcing an ASUS x99 Deluxe II somewhere, and replace this motherboard. I think I've found a source of Overstock / Refurbished ones. Hopefully more reliable than a Chinese ReSeller selling you a motherboard that was likely sent in somewhere in Asia for an RMA... (what I figure this MoBo was when I got it off eBay.... I shoulda known...

This mobo works now... at least as good as before... so there's that !



BlackDragon