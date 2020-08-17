Asus X99 - brand new RVX, disable OC socket?

Hi

I'm really worried about my new Asus x99 boards committing sudoku. I've heard it's because the OC socket go retard and sends a crap load of voltage to the cache when left to auto or adaptive voltages.



I picked up two Asus RVX boards including a 5930k for pretty cheap, 1 was sold as defective but the only issue I've found is that it only runs in dual channel mode.



The second RVE is brand new and everything works fine. I picked up a Xeon e5-1660v3 (5960x) from AliExpress and it runs stable at 4.3 at 1.21v.

I've set the cache to 3.9ghz at 1.1v. Memory at 3360mhz cl14 (105bclk) and system agent at 1.0v.

All voltages are manual. LLC at 9 and power phases at Optimized.



Do you recommend anything else as a preventive measure before it goes perl harbor on me?