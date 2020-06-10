ASUS X79-Deluxe going bad?

As the title says, I have an ASUS X79-Deluxe motherboard. It has been running a non-overclocked i7 4930k, with 64GB of RAM the entire time I have owned it. Recently it started acting up. Symptoms varied, but it would boot just fine, run perfectly, no matter how long it was up, but the moment I go to reboot it, it would either come up and fail to post because it will lose my SATA attached SSD, or it just would not even power on at all. When it would not power on, I would see the power and reset lights, but none of the buttons did anything. I thought originally that the SSD was the problem. Tried a brand new replacement with a new SATA cable. Booted up, ran for an hour or so, rebooted for an updated and it did not boot. Could not power it back on again. I am sure if I leave it long enough, it will boot up again. Is something overheating and then BIOS safety measures are preventing it from making it past POST? What could be wrong please?



I should add that the very first time it happened that it would not power up, I thought it was the power supply, so I bought a new 850w Corsair power supply. So that rules out power. Recently, someone suggested to try to replace the CMOS battery, so I bought a Energizer lithium replacement battery. When I replaced the power supply, it worked... and then it didn't when I rebooted. Same for the CMOS battery. *sigh*