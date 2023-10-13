Asus X670-P WIFI can it do 3 nvme m2 raid? Or just 2 m2s?

J

jarablue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
1,233
Hi. I have the X670-P WIFI Asus board for my AMD 7900x cpu. Basically on the cpu it has 2 m2 slots and on the chipset, it hosts the third m2 slot.

What I wanted to know if I get three 4 TB nvme m2s, could I raid all three together in raid 0? Or will since the third m2 is hosted on the chipset and not the cpu, I'd be limited to the 2 on the cpu?

I am not sure how that works. I would love to raid three m2 drive in raid 0 but not sure if I can since it crosses cpu and chipset, the m2 slots.

Thanks guys!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top