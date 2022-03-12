ASUS X570 TUF - Single GPU PCIE16x slot 2

Riptide_NVN
2[H]4U
Assuming I have valid reasons to do so what is the link speed when running a single GPU in the system and having it reside in the second PCIE16x slot?
The manual doesn't adequately explain this and shows 'NA' for this configuration.
I've read conflicting info on whether this would be 4x or 8x in such a layout. Can someone who has actually done this confirm please? Thanks in advance.
