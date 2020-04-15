Asus X570 QVL memory 2 vs 4 sticks

Hello all

About to start on a build with an Asus x570 and 3900X and found the memory I want. Its non rgb Gskill 3600 16-16-16-36 and its on the QVL but only for 2 sticks. Should I decide later that I need/want more ram would 2 more sticks of the same memory run in 4 slots if I relaxed the timings. Or is it pretty much a no go and I would need to buy a 32 gig set and remove this memory?

Thanks
Scoob
 
