Asus x570 dark hero plastic removal.

Anyone knows how to remove this plastic piece that's underneath the plastic shroud?
 

I just looked at mine and I do not have that clear plastic covering the audio chip like yours. And I do not remember removing it when I was building, either. It looks like Asus forgot to remove it during manufacturing before they installed the plastic shroud. I do not know how to remove the shroud. I would guess that it is held on either by screws from the back side of the MB, or it clips on to either the PCB or something else connected to the MB. Sorry I'm not much help. My MB is installed in the case so I can't see much.
 
I just looked at mine and I do not have that clear plastic covering the audio chip like yours. And I do not remember removing it when I was building, either. It looks like Asus forgot to remove it during manufacturing before they installed the plastic shroud. I do not know how to remove the shroud. I would guess that it is held on either by screws from the back side of the MB, or it clips on to either the PCB or something else connected to the MB. Sorry I'm not much help. My MB is installed in the case so I can't see much.
Thank you! I flipped the mobo over and there was 3 screws holding the shroud. Got it removed. Thanks again for the tip!
 
