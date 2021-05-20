Asus x570 dark hero plastic removal.

I just looked at mine and I do not have that clear plastic covering the audio chip like yours. And I do not remember removing it when I was building, either. It looks like Asus forgot to remove it during manufacturing before they installed the plastic shroud. I do not know how to remove the shroud. I would guess that it is held on either by screws from the back side of the MB, or it clips on to either the PCB or something else connected to the MB. Sorry I'm not much help. My MB is installed in the case so I can't see much.