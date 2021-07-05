Asus X570 Crosshair VIII Hero won't boot

splitchunks
I have this weird issue where if I put my computer to sleep, sometimes it’ll sleep and wake up just fine; however, sometimes, it’ll appear to crash? and power off/not be able to POST. The same thing happens when I shutdown the computer: Sometimes, it’ll POST when the power button is pressed; other times, it just won’t even turn on. I've tried clearing the CMOS, but it still wouldn’t POST. The only solution I’ve found has been to flip the PSU power switch off for about 10 seconds, then flip it back on. Only then, it’ll POST 100% of the time.
As of now, I’m running the latest BIOS revision with completely stock settings. Aside from the USB connectivity issue that was widely reported by many, I haven't had any issues with the board. So I thought it was attributed to the BIOS update when I moved to 3601 from 3401, but when I reverted to a BIOS revision that was installed when I originally built my computer (3003), I still have the same sleep/shutdown issue.
I’m thinking this is a failing motherboard? But, I’m not 100% sure. Has anyone had any similar issues? Again, this only happens when the computer is put to sleep/shutdown. I’ve haven’t had any BSoDs nor lock ups when running in any OS (dual boot Linux Mint 20.1 and Windows 10) since I built this computer in late Decemeber 2020, yet this just started happening in the past 2 weeks.
Full computer specs here.
Video here.
