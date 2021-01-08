Asus X570 Crosshair VIII Formula w/ 5950X won't OC at all

So I got a Crosshair VIII Formula with a 5950X and it won't post at all when I try even a mild OC. Had the same issue with the 5600X I had in it initially.
I reset the BIOS to default by removing the battery and shorting the jumper, I then set the following:
When I save changes and reboot, it won't post and the OLED display is saying:
Code E0
BIOS Setup Mode
And the connected monitor is blank.
According to the manual, E0 is "S3 Resume is stared (S3 Resume PPO is called by the DXE IPL)"
I get the same thing if I run my memory at the rated DDR4-3200MHz and also if I change the CPU Core Ratio to 45.
I also went into the External Digi+ Power Control and set CPU Load-line Calibration to Level 3, but that make no difference either.
If I just set Ai Overclock Tuner to Auto, I get the following error on the OLED display:
LOAD VGA BIOS
I'm running the latest 3101 BIOS from 12/24/2020.
If I set the Ai Overclock Tuner to D.O.C.P. Default, the board is rock stable.
Is my formula defective, or am I missing something obvious?
