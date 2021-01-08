Asus X570 Crosshair VIII Formula w/ 5950X won't OC at all

So I got a Crosshair VIII Formula with a 5950X and it won't post at all when I try even a mild OC. Had the same issue with the 5600X I had in it initially.I reset the BIOS to default by removing the battery and shorting the jumper, I then set the following:When I save changes and reboot, it won't post and the OLED display is saying:Code E0BIOS Setup ModeAnd the connected monitor is blank.According to the manual, E0 is "S3 Resume is stared (S3 Resume PPO is called by the DXE IPL)"I get the same thing if I run my memory at the rated DDR4-3200MHz and also if I change the CPU Core Ratio to 45.I also went into the External Digi+ Power Control and set CPU Load-line Calibration to Level 3, but that make no difference either.If I just set Ai Overclock Tuner to Auto, I get the following error on the OLED display:LOAD VGA BIOSI'm running the latest 3101 BIOS from 12/24/2020.If I set the Ai Overclock Tuner to D.O.C.P. Default, the board is rock stable.Is my formula defective, or am I missing something obvious?