asus x299 gaming with non qvl trident royal 3200

Hey guys,
I was wondering if you think trident z royals 3200 will work with the x299 asus gaming mobo.
On gskill they only have the 3000mhz listed for working with x299.
The motherboard supports speeds well above 3200mhz.
Do you think the 3200's will work even though they arent spec'd for the mobo specifically?
