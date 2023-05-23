erek
ASUS was the Star ( ️ ) of the Show / Darling in a remarkable and stunning return to grace from their recent media debacles
“"Receiving these prestigious awards at Computex 2023 is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering groundbreaking technology and exceptional user experiences," said Rex Lee, ASUS Corporate Vice President and Head of the PC Business Unit. "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to pushing boundaries on design, performance and sustainability and creating innovative products that inspire and empower our users."”
“ASUS PINBO, the innovative robot designed to revolutionize STEAM and AI education, also received a Category Award. With its comprehensive electronic components, including the programmable main brain, five sensors (line tracking, sonar, buzzer, collision detection, and an LED light), and motors, along with over 80 modular building blocks, users can unleash their creativity. The exclusive RFID-programmable instruction cards and 24 gamified tasks allow for a computer-free introduction to robotics programming and the development of computational thinking. Once users have mastered the initial unplugged programming tasks, they can progress to PINBO Lab, a dedicated programming environment featuring drag-and-drop graphical blocks that eliminate the need to learn complex syntax.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309002/asus-wins-multiple-best-choice-awards-at-computex-2023
