Asus will offer local ChatGPT-style AI servers for office use

With ASUS' eminent return to grace, they're bolstering their valuation by announcing ChatGPT-style AI use in their own offices
"According to Asus, the "Formosa Foundation Model" that will run on the AFS Appliance is a large language model that generates text with traditional Chinese semantics. It was developed by TWS, a subsidiary of Asustek. Like ChatGPT, it will offer AI-powered text generation and coding capabilities.
As interest in generative AI services grows, concerns about data sensitivity have also risen. Many major generative AI services are currently operated through online data centers, potentially exposing sensitive information. Notably, Samsung banned its employees from using OpenAI’s ChatGPT after discovering workers had uploaded sensitive code to the platform. Apple also recently banned its employees from using external AI tools that might leak data to competitors.
To address privacy concerns among businesses, Microsoft announced plans in May to launch an isolated, privacy-focused version of ChatGPT that would target large organizations (such as banks and hospitals) with heightened concerns about data leaks and regulatory compliance, but the servers would still be located in Microsoft's data centers. In contrast, the AFS Appliance hardware will be installed directly in the client's own facilities.
Despite the growing demand for AI-training chips, Bloomberg reports that companies like Asus hope to secure a share of the market by offering "holistic AI systems" that offer a complete AI solution in a service package. Asus claims that its existing partnership with Nvidia will ensure that there's no supply shortage of Nvidia’s chips as the AFS Appliance service rolls out."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information...-server-rentals-for-privacy-and-data-control/
