ASUS Warns Radeon RX 6800 XT Initial Stock To Be Limited, Ryzen 5000 CPUs Ravaged By Scalpers

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,764
"A quick trip over to eBay shows that the Ryzen 9 5950X has been selling for between $1,100 to $1,200, which is well over its $799 asking price. It's a similar situation for the Ryzen 9 5900X, which has ended listings hovering in the $800 price range versus a list price of $549.
We can understand why there is so much interest in these new Ryzen 5000 processors given the incredible performance that they deliver, but we'd advise against paying these inflated prices and wait for inventory levels to stabilize."
https://hothardware.com/news/asus-warns-radeon-rx-6800-xt-initial-stock-to-be-limited-ryzen-5000
We can understand why there is so much interest in these new Ryzen 5000 processors given the incredible performance that they deliver, but we'd advise against paying these inflated prices and wait for inventory levels to stabilize."
https://hothardware.com/news/asus-warns-radeon-rx-6800-xt-initial-stock-to-be-limited-ryzen-5000