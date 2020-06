Eviljoker said: Thinking on a upgrade. Just wondering if it's worth it. Currently asus ROG vi hero x370 and ryzen 7 1700x with single gtx 1070 and gskill trident neo.. is it worth upgrading to strix B450-F? Click to expand...

I don't see how that could be considered an upgrade, a new CPU or GPU would be an upgrade but a new motherboard "from high end to medium like you are planning". You could go for a 5xx series motherboad to get PCIe 4.0 but then you would also need to swap your CPU to make use of that.The only reason I could see for you to change the motherboard is if the new one has something you do not have on your current motherboard