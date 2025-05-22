Asus VG248QE 24" 144 hz / 120 hz Lightboost Monitor $38 plus shipping

ShuttleLuv
Asus VG248QE 24" Lightboost Monitor - 1920x1080 144 hz, also does 120 hz Lightboost -- Powers on and works 100%, monitor is in great shape, screen has some vertical lcd burn in from a wallpaper being left on = shows more on certain colors, otherwise games/windows look fine 99% of the time and refresh rate is great. - $38.00 plus USPS shipping PayPal F&F - (Probably around $25 or less)
Open to trades, let me know what you have.
I would prefer a buyer closer to PA for these transactions due to weight and shipping cost.
SOLD
16 GB DDR 5 5600 SODIMMS
RTX 3070 Ti
Corsair TX950W PS
64 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR 4
1. Buyer must have at least a few valid Heatware Evals
2. 2FA must be fully enabled and showing on profile on [H]ardforum
3. Buyer must be PayPal Verified
4. All sales are as is and final, item has been tested 100% working before it goes out the door and is as stated
5. Item will be insured when sent for full amount, confirmation tracking for buyer
6. Discounts applied if buying more than one item
7. Buyer must PM Zip Code Prior To Sale
Heatware - Shuttleluv Heatware
