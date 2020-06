ASUS Vega 64 STRIX Crashing

Hey All, I have Vega 64 Asus Strix (ROG-STRIX-RXVEGA64-O8G-GAMING) and I'm struggling with unstabilized, after 1-2 hours of gaming the computer collapse (shut down) and reboot immediately I can't really get solved this issue no matter what I tried.my system spec -z390 designare gigabyte4x16 ram corsair lpxi9 9900kAsus vega 64hx1000i3xhdd2xm.2corsair commander + 6 fansNoctua dh CPU cooler- Mobo Bios latest - F9b (also happened with F7) tried default settings and my Hackintosh version bios, no difference.- AMD Latest driver 20.5.1 (also happened with the ASUS officially driver from their website and the AMD stable version 20.4.2)- Windows 10 20H1 version- Power connected with 2 different cables to PSU- I set my PSU to a multi-rail mode in iCUE software, also tired with single rail mode, no difference.- tried 2 sticks of ram, swap them, 1 stick, no difference.- I did MemTest86, everything fine.- tried different profiles on ASUS GPU Tweaks, also tried to change the bios from the card dual bios option, no difference.- tried to update the firmware from ASUS website, no difference.- tried to update the firmware from https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/ , again, no difference.- temperatures are fine, around 70-80 Celsiusreally don't know what to do or try, Asus support told that they can't do anything, and I can send the card to them, but I must to use this card for my working OSX machine, so I want to try to point on the problem.I want to try to replace the thermal pad and change the thermal paste to try again and check if there are any temp issues, like in this postplease help!