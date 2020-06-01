ASUS Vega 64 STRIX Crashing

Probably a good idea to re paste, since the temperature sensor is registering one part of the GPU, dried up paste can have uneven heat transfer so another part of the GPU could be much hotter than normal Underclocking or lowering the Power Limit will reduce the heat load on the GPU, which will also reduce the heat load on other parts of the computer, all this will tell you if it is heat/power related to something

As a note, I have a Seasonic 850w power supply on a 6700K plus 2x 1080Ti setup which now when gaming in SLI and both GPU's are working hard will do this as well, after about 1 year of mining 24/7 the Power Supply appears to have gotten weak. You could reduce the power of the GPU and then the problem goes away thinking it is the GPU when actually it is a weak power supply If you have anything shorting, USB device, motherboard, GPU, card etc. most power supplies will automatically shutdown -> So your power supply could be protecting against a short or low ground Heat on a component, motherboard itself warped and heat causing a short is not out of the whelm of possibilities Take everything out of the computer, put it on a box and test using minimal cards, hookups etc. Any extra power supply cables possibly grounding out? Look for odd things even something shorting out pins on the motherboard, blow out the computer with air, flip it upside down etc. - even shake it and listen for anything loose Blow out the power supply, clean any filters, (most of my cases have filters for the power supply, one of them I have to actually take the power supply out to clean it! errrr) Try a different power supply if you have one, currently new ones are very hard to find and/or very expensive

Underclock the GPU and GPU memory and see if that makes a difference or just set the Power Limit to like -50% then work your way up if the problem stops.What makes you think it is the GPU?You can pull the GPU and re seat it, other option is try the other PCIe slot for testing purposes. Another graphics card available to try?What power supply do you have, how old, how many watts? Does the fan speed up when under load on the power supply? Keep it single rail, no reason I know of going dual rail.Anyways you have to isolate the actual cause