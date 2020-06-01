ASUS Vega 64 STRIX Crashing

zangiamit91
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2020
- Messages
- 1
Hey All, I have Vega 64 Asus Strix (ROG-STRIX-RXVEGA64-O8G-GAMING) and I'm struggling with unstabilized, after 1-2 hours of gaming the computer collapse (shut down) and reboot immediately I can't really get solved this issue no matter what I tried.
my system spec -
z390 designare gigabyte
4x16 ram corsair lpx
i9 9900k
Asus vega 64
hx1000i
3xhdd
2xm.2
corsair commander + 6 fans
Noctua dh CPU cooler
- Mobo Bios latest - F9b (also happened with F7) tried default settings and my Hackintosh version bios, no difference.
- AMD Latest driver 20.5.1 (also happened with the ASUS officially driver from their website and the AMD stable version 20.4.2)
- Windows 10 20H1 version
- Power connected with 2 different cables to PSU
- I set my PSU to a multi-rail mode in iCUE software, also tired with single rail mode, no difference.
- tried 2 sticks of ram, swap them, 1 stick, no difference.
- I did MemTest86, everything fine.
- tried different profiles on ASUS GPU Tweaks, also tried to change the bios from the card dual bios option, no difference.
- tried to update the firmware from ASUS website, no difference.
- tried to update the firmware from https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/ , again, no difference.
- temperatures are fine, around 70-80 Celsius
really don't know what to do or try, Asus support told that they can't do anything, and I can send the card to them, but I must to use this card for my working OSX machine, so I want to try to point on the problem.
I want to try to replace the thermal pad and change the thermal paste to try again and check if there are any temp issues, like in this post https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/96l9da
please help!
