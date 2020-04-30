Asus VA24EHE 23.8”

Any thoughts on this and how it compares against the HP 25er I have now?



My 25er has an almost glossy coating as you know, that I like.



Mainly interested in the Asus because it claims to be "eye care" and I'm wondering if it is easy on the eyes.



I have 2 HPs now, the 25er and a 22xw, and the er is preferable not just because of size but because of the less hazy coating.



However, it developed a defect from a power issue. It now has a blue bar going across most of the screen when a light background is used.



It doesn't strain my eyes when the brightness is turned way down. Otherwise it does presumably from being too bright.



I had an ASUS VZ249HE I used for work, that worked well for me, so that's why I'm asking about the VA24EHE. Basically the same as the VZ249HE?



I'm a business user primarily interested in comfortable viewing for my eyes after long periods of reading and analyzing data.



Also open to other options.