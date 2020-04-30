Asus VA24EHE 23.8”

Any thoughts on this and how it compares against the HP 25er I have now?
My 25er has an almost glossy coating as you know, that I like.
Mainly interested in the Asus because it claims to be "eye care" and I'm wondering if it is easy on the eyes.
I have 2 HPs now, the 25er and a 22xw, and the er is preferable not just because of size but because of the less hazy coating.
However, it developed a defect from a power issue. It now has a blue bar going across most of the screen when a light background is used.
It doesn't strain my eyes when the brightness is turned way down. Otherwise it does presumably from being too bright.
I had an ASUS VZ249HE I used for work, that worked well for me, so that's why I'm asking about the VA24EHE. Basically the same as the VZ249HE?
I'm a business user primarily interested in comfortable viewing for my eyes after long periods of reading and analyzing data.
Also open to other options.
My 25er has an almost glossy coating as you know, that I like.
Mainly interested in the Asus because it claims to be "eye care" and I'm wondering if it is easy on the eyes.
I have 2 HPs now, the 25er and a 22xw, and the er is preferable not just because of size but because of the less hazy coating.
However, it developed a defect from a power issue. It now has a blue bar going across most of the screen when a light background is used.
It doesn't strain my eyes when the brightness is turned way down. Otherwise it does presumably from being too bright.
I had an ASUS VZ249HE I used for work, that worked well for me, so that's why I'm asking about the VA24EHE. Basically the same as the VZ249HE?
I'm a business user primarily interested in comfortable viewing for my eyes after long periods of reading and analyzing data.
Also open to other options.