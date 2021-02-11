ASUS - use M.2 PCIe and disable x8 slot... why?

I just swapped out my x79 setup for a x99 setup.
Why the crap does ASUS and other mfgs for that matter think it is a good idea to disable an x8 slot when using an x4 PCIe M.2 drive?
Why not just drop the PCIe slot to x4 instead?
Am I missing some rational reason here or are the motherboard mfgs retarded?
And to top it off, another x4 slot has to run at x1 and also have a couple USB ports and Wifi disabled in order for another x1 slot to be enabled... GRRRRR. This is with the ASUS X99-PRO.
I really need:
x16 (video)
x4 (video capture card)
x4 (10Gb fiber NIC)
x1 (Sound Blaster ZxR)
As it is, I have:
x16 (video)
x16 (for whatever)
x1 (sound)
x1 (useless)
At this point I really need to repair my ASUS X99-E WS/USB3.1 motherboard (got it really cheap with CPU socket pins mangled. Need to McGyver a couple broken ones into the socket to get quad channel RAM working as only 3 channels currently work.
Last edited: