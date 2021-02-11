ASUS - use M.2 PCIe and disable x8 slot... why?

Caveat emptor



I notice many, many people here do not understand the routing of the PCIe root complex. First thing I do if I am interested in a motherboard is lookup the manual, and read it to know. With your case, it is what processor you have as X amount of allocable lanes that are bridged from the processor, and routed through to the physical/electrical slots. Generation support is also a factor as latter processors and core logics supported a mix of version 2 and 3. Recent processors and core logics are basically unified with generation 3 or 4. Secondary PCIe bridging is from the south logics, and the HSIO can decrease the possible allocation of M.2, SATA, and PCIe available depending on installations of AIC's, or used logics enabled on the motherboard.



This does not include a switch with multiple endpoints. A good example is a x4 PCIe AIC for dual x4 M.2 ports. This I avoid as it does not make anything better. In other words dividing less to more is too much contention on a bus, and is similar to old PCI even though "better and faster." I prefer all to the root complex directly routed with a non multi endpoint switch, therefore no competition of another device. I'll post a Gigabyte provided routing chart from their forums which is noted in the manual also.



I took a quick look in your manual, and these pages mention the configurations:

Page vii, ix, 1-1, 1-13, 1-14, 1-29