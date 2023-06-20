ASUS urges customers to patch critical router vulnerabilities

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,179
More ASUS Junk
"The other critical patch is for an almost five-year-old CVE-2018-1160 bug caused by an out-of-bounds write Netatalk weakness that can also be exploited to gain arbitrary code execution on unpatched devices.
"Please note, if you choose not to install this new firmware version, we strongly recommend disabling services accessible from the WAN side to avoid potential unwanted intrusions. These services include remote access from WAN, port forwarding, DDNS, VPN server, DMZ, port trigger," ASUS warned in a security advisory published today.
"We strongly encourage you to periodically audit both your equipment and your security procedures, as this will ensure that you will be better protected."
The list of impacted devices includes the following models: GT6, GT-AXE16000, GT-AX11000 PRO, GT-AX6000, GT-AX11000, GS-AX5400, GS-AX3000, XT9, XT8, XT8 V2, RT-AX86U PRO, RT-AX86U, RT-AX86S, RT-AX82U, RT-AX58U, RT-AX3000, TUF-AX6000, and TUF-AX5400.
The company also recommends creating distinct passwords for the wireless network and router administration pages of at least eight characters (combining uppercase letters, numbers, and symbols) and avoiding using the same password for multiple devices or services.
The support website also provides detailed information on updating the firmware to the latest version and the measures users can take to make their routers more secure.
ASUS' warning should be taken seriously, seeing that the company's products have been known to be targeted by botnets before.
For instance, in Mach 2022, ASUS warned of Cyclops Blink malware attacks targeting multiple ASUS router models to gain persistence and use them for remote access into compromised networks.
One month earlier, in February 2022, a joint security advisory from U.S. and U.K. cybersecurity agencies linked the Cyclops Blink botnet to the Russian military Sandworm threat group before disrupting it and preventing its use in attacks."
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ers-to-patch-critical-router-vulnerabilities/
"The other critical patch is for an almost five-year-old CVE-2018-1160 bug caused by an out-of-bounds write Netatalk weakness that can also be exploited to gain arbitrary code execution on unpatched devices.
"Please note, if you choose not to install this new firmware version, we strongly recommend disabling services accessible from the WAN side to avoid potential unwanted intrusions. These services include remote access from WAN, port forwarding, DDNS, VPN server, DMZ, port trigger," ASUS warned in a security advisory published today.
"We strongly encourage you to periodically audit both your equipment and your security procedures, as this will ensure that you will be better protected."
The list of impacted devices includes the following models: GT6, GT-AXE16000, GT-AX11000 PRO, GT-AX6000, GT-AX11000, GS-AX5400, GS-AX3000, XT9, XT8, XT8 V2, RT-AX86U PRO, RT-AX86U, RT-AX86S, RT-AX82U, RT-AX58U, RT-AX3000, TUF-AX6000, and TUF-AX5400.
Customers urged to patch immediatelyASUS warned users of impacted routers to update them to the latest firmware as soon as possible, available via the support website, each product's page, or via links provided in today's advisory.
The company also recommends creating distinct passwords for the wireless network and router administration pages of at least eight characters (combining uppercase letters, numbers, and symbols) and avoiding using the same password for multiple devices or services.
The support website also provides detailed information on updating the firmware to the latest version and the measures users can take to make their routers more secure.
ASUS' warning should be taken seriously, seeing that the company's products have been known to be targeted by botnets before.
For instance, in Mach 2022, ASUS warned of Cyclops Blink malware attacks targeting multiple ASUS router models to gain persistence and use them for remote access into compromised networks.
One month earlier, in February 2022, a joint security advisory from U.S. and U.K. cybersecurity agencies linked the Cyclops Blink botnet to the Russian military Sandworm threat group before disrupting it and preventing its use in attacks."
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ers-to-patch-critical-router-vulnerabilities/