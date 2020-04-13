erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,662
Looks aesthetically pleasing at least. Super low-end?
"ASUS updated its circa 2016 GeForce GT 710 graphics card with a new PCB and a modern display output setup. The GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 succeeds the GT710-SL series graphics cards. While those were truly half-height and single-slot, the new card is full-height. These cards aren't really meant for gaming in 2020, but rather something to put out graphics if you have a workstation with many displays and can't be bothered with 3D rendering performance. This particular card puts out four HDMI ports. You can connect up to one 4K UHD display at 60 Hz. If more than one 4K display is connected, the refresh-rate is limited to 30 Hz. We guess this card is best suited for video walls or digital signage setups. Expect it to be priced around $50."
https://www.techpowerup.com/265706/asus-updates-its-geforce-gt-710-based-card-with-4x-hdmi-output
"ASUS updated its circa 2016 GeForce GT 710 graphics card with a new PCB and a modern display output setup. The GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 succeeds the GT710-SL series graphics cards. While those were truly half-height and single-slot, the new card is full-height. These cards aren't really meant for gaming in 2020, but rather something to put out graphics if you have a workstation with many displays and can't be bothered with 3D rendering performance. This particular card puts out four HDMI ports. You can connect up to one 4K UHD display at 60 Hz. If more than one 4K display is connected, the refresh-rate is limited to 30 Hz. We guess this card is best suited for video walls or digital signage setups. Expect it to be priced around $50."
https://www.techpowerup.com/265706/asus-updates-its-geforce-gt-710-based-card-with-4x-hdmi-output