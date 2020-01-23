ASUS Unveils ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha Motherboard: Improved CPU VRM

    Hooking it up? Seems extreme

    "ASUS updated its AMD socket sTRX4 motherboard series with the new ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha, a slight step-up from the original ROG Zenith II Extreme that debuted with AMD's 3rd gen Ryzen Threadripper family. Although ASUS' entire sTRX4 motherboard lineup will support the upcoming 64-core Threadripper 3990X, the new Extreme Alpha is better designed for overclocking it. The new board looks visually identical to the original ROG Zenith II Extreme, and has an almost-identical feature-set, with the only difference being the CPU VRM solution. The new ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha implements a 16-phase CPU VRM with Infineon TDA21490 power-stages replacing the TDA21472 power-stages on the original ROG Zenith II Extreme (possibly increase output current or I-out from 70 A to 90 A). This could marginally increase the product price. The rest of the feature-set is identical."

    m9KgCiG49Yk1zhEM.jpg

    https://www.techpowerup.com/263216/...ii-extreme-alpha-motherboard-improved-cpu-vrm
     
    Seems kind of weird they're coming out with another revision so soon. Considering TRX40 boards have only been out for a little over a month. Would be kind of annoyed if I bought the original one.
     
