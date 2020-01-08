ASUS Unveils "All-White" Concept Strix X570 Motherboard

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 8, 2020 at 6:17 PM.

    erek

    erek

    Meh. No White PCB? This isn't very impressive. The Chipset defines a lot. Guess we'll see how the VRM design holds up:

    "At present, the all-white ROG Strix X570 motherboard is just a concept, but we've seen ASUS release white themed models before including the Prime series, as well as limited-edition versions of its Sabertooths (now TUF). This could be one ASUS concept that makes it to retail, but it still remains to be seen. "

    IMG_20200105_125501_575px.jpg

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/15308/ces-2020-asus-unveils-allwhite-concept-strix-sx570-motherboard
     
  Jan 8, 2020 at 6:32 PM
    BB Gun

    BB Gun

    meh... PCB is still black...
     
  Jan 8, 2020 at 6:35 PM
    dgz

    dgz

    I doubt all those different shades of "white" make up for more than 28% of the surface.
     
  Jan 8, 2020 at 6:39 PM
    Skull_Angel

    Skull_Angel

    Yeah, was expecting a white PCB as well... Hell, my keyboard PCB is white (KBD75), c'mon ASUS! :p
     
