ASUS TUF Z790 DDR5

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 19,549
https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/tuf-gaming/tuf-gaming-z790-plus-wifi/
I just noticed New Egg has these in stock I'm still using the Z690 with DDR4 but this is cheap enough where it would be worth it for the DDR5.
Back when I bought my Z690 there wasn't any DDR5 Ram to be had anywhere except a few scalpers.
I just noticed New Egg has these in stock I'm still using the Z690 with DDR4 but this is cheap enough where it would be worth it for the DDR5.
Back when I bought my Z690 there wasn't any DDR5 Ram to be had anywhere except a few scalpers.