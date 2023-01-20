ASUS TUF Z790 DDR5

LOCO LAPTOP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 4, 2006
Messages
12,136
That was the board I was going to get, but at the time they did not have it in stock and needed something asap. I also never had issues with any TUF boards that I have used in other builds or for myself. Personally I think it's one of those good all around boards for the cost.

Ended up with the Z790-E Strix, much more expensive but a nice board. (I had a Z490 version before hand)
 
