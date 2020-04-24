Asus TUF Z390M Pro Gaming only boots windows 10.

M

MorenoAv

n00b
Joined
Apr 24, 2020
Messages
1
Hi all,
As the title says I have a new Asus motherboard and I wanted to install macOS Catalina in it, but until now it didn't work, it boots until the first reboot then the screen turns black and stays there.
Could the motherboard be defective, if yes, how can I return it if the motherboard works but only with windows 10.
Can someone help me?
Thanks in Advance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top