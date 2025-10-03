Asus TUF RTX4080 Super : problem with temps/fan speeds

I'm having serious issues with my Asus RTX4080 Super TUF OC. While airflow in my pc is decent enough (Fractal North with 2x140mm intake, 1x120mm outtake and 2x120mm AIO at top exhaust) the fan speeds are just excessive in relation to temps. Also, apparently there seems to be NO difference between the Quiet and Performance bios. When my card reaches around 75°C, the fans ramp up to 76% (2.370rpm) - this is in quiet mode. The card is NOT overclocked, there also seems no bios update available but I'm stuck with a very loud pc when gaming. This card is supposed to be pretty quiet under load, it sounds like a hairdryer here.



Fwiw, when running Furmark for about 30mins, the temp rises to about 75°C (open case), hotspot hovers around 94°C. Fans ramp up to 75%. When I use fancontrol to set the fans of the GPU to around 40%C (which is very quiet), the temps seem to rise to about 78°C-80°C, hotspot around 96°C. Vram temps are always around 55°C. Mind, this is ALSO when running Furmark and from what I can see, GPU clock remains about the same.



So why do my fans on the card ramp up to this crazy high RPM, even in Quiet mode? I know I can moderate fan speeds myself with fancontrol, but it shouldn't be this way right?