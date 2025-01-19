ASUS TUF RTX 4090 with EK Vector 2 Waterblock

Selling my ASUS TUF 4090 that I bought off another forum member. I installed an EK vector 2 Acatel Waterblock when I bought it and have never had issues.

Will include original box and accessories, including the original heatsink.

Asking $2200 shipped to continental US.

I accept Zelle or Venmo Gift payment. PayPal also accepted but buyer has to cover Goods and Services fee

Heatware under afmotamedi

Send offers :)
 

Celcius said:
Just a word of advice, it would probably be much easier to sell with the original cooler already back on it since there are far more people with air cooling than custom water cooling. GLWS.
This is probably true, but figured I'd list it with the waterblock for now since I'm not in a rush to sell.

If it sits for a while I will look into swapping the old cooler back on. It's a great deal for anyone looking for a water cooled 4090 as I'm basically offering it for what a 4090 is going for at the moment not accounting for the cost of the block which is not cheap.
 
If I had the scratch, I'd go for it - I don't relish putting a block on a new 50x0
 
This is a killer deal. I sold an air cooled 4090 for 1800 a few weeks ago so the fact that this card is going for $1600 with a $300+ waterblock on it is awesome. If I needed one I would go for it. Heck I almost wanna buy it because it's such good value lmao hold me back ffs hold me back ...😂 bro this should be priced higher imo good luck with the sale should disappear
 
Yea...Good deal overall. I'm going to be ATTEMPTING to nab a 5090 at launch. With my 3D/AI workloads, makes sense to try to get one. Got a custom loop as well, have to admit, the pricing here is attractive on the 4090. If it doesn't sell, and I can't find a 5090, I'll most likely be back....lol.
 
good to what i should sell mine for in 3 months. I have a 4090 founder water blocked and a 4080. But i might only get $1500 for mine. meh maybe less.
 
Listing this card again

Original sale fell through and decided to keep the card with 5090s basically unavailable.

Now posting it back for sale :
 
